Buhari Urges Northern Group To Support President Tinubu’s Government

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, has called on the Northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), to support the administration of his successor, President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the former president made this call on Wednesday while receiving members of the group.

The former president appealed to the group to fully support the administration of President Tinubu in the effective implementation of their policies and programs.

Announcing the development in a post on his official X account, the former spokesperson for the erstwhile president, Bashir Ahmad wrote, “Today, former President @MBuhari received a delegation from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). During the visit, the former President made a strong plea to the regional forum, urging them to fully support President @officialABAT and his administration in the effective implementation of their policies and programs.”

Meanwhile, the former Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, has slammed the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) comment on the next general elections.

Hayab, who was responding to an alleged threat by the NEF to boycott Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, said it was too early for the Northern elders to worry Nigerians about an election coming in the next three years.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hayab said, “It is sad to read that some members of NEF are saying North will not vote for Tinubu in the next election in 2027.

“As a stakeholder, I find this call coming at the wrong time and lacking good reasoning. The speed at which our Naira is improving against dollars shows Tinubu is doing better than our almighty Buhari.”