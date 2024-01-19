Abuja: We Have Arrested Those Giving Information To Kidnappers – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that informants working for the kidnappers in the nation’s capital have been apprehended.

The Minister shared the news during a town hall meeting with stakeholders and residents in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT on Friday.

According to him, the end has come for kidnappers, bandits and their informants in the FCT.

Wike said, “The President has asked me to assure you that he will not abandon you. So, all these criminals, be ready. Your time is up. If I say I will do something, I will do it. And now that I am here today, if you know you are an informant or even one of the criminals, the end has come for you. Security agencies and I will follow up so you won’t enter Gwagwalada again.

“Some of the people giving them information, we have arrested them. If they haven’t arrested you, it doesn’t mean we won’t arrest you tomorrow or even before we leave this place.”

Naija News reports that the development is coming amidst the upsurge of kidnapping and insecurity, which has been plaguing communities in the FCT.

Tension has gripped most communities after kidnappers killed three of 10 abducted victims over the delay in the payment of over N700 million ransom.