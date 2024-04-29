Again, Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill Two

Two individuals were brutally killed in an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Naija News reports that the attack highlights ongoing tensions and the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region.

The victims, identified as Agness Salahu, 28, and Ademu Efugoga, 25, were ambushed between the Egba and Ogbaulu communities around 6 PM while returning from a local event.

The tragic incident was confirmed by Barrister Napoleon Otache, a cousin of the deceased, who expressed profound grief and frustration over the security situation.

“Agatu is under siege,” Otache told Daily Post.

He lamented the continuous assaults perpetrated by what he described as “Fulani terrorists,” underscoring the absence of adequate security presence that has left the local population vulnerable to such unchecked violence.

The distress in Agatu is palpable as residents mourn the loss of life and the ongoing threat to their safety.

Otache called for immediate federal intervention, stating, “This insecurity in our land has assumed a dangerous dimension. Help from the federal government is urgently needed as Agatu and the broader Apa enclave remain under siege.”

Efforts to get comments from the Benue State Police were unsuccessful.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene, did not respond to inquiries regarding the attack.