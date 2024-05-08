FG Should Hire Foreign Mercenaries To Tackle Insecurity – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Jaha, has asked the federal government to hire foreign military mercenaries to help the country in the fight against insecurity.

The Borno federal lawmaker said this on Tuesday during the Green Chamber’s plenary session, while contributing to a motion on the murder of one Onumegbu Ifeanyi allegedly killed by a naval officer in Rivers State.

Jaha said security agencies have failed to end violent attacks across the country despite huge allocations of funds to the tune of “N19 trillion” in the past eight years.

He said: “We can bring in mercenaries. It was attempted during President Goodluck Jonathan, they were about to finish Boko Haram. The new president (Muhammadu Buhari) was convinced, and he moved them out of the country and the insecurity kept on escalating to other parts of the country.

“We are going to organise a movement to present a position paper on the attempt to bring mercenaries to bring an end to insecurity since our security agencies have failed Nigerians.

“In as much as a substantial amount of money is not going to be allocated or will continue to be allocated to security agencies, insecurity will never come to an end in Nigeria.

“From 2015 to 2023, more than N19 trillion was allocated to security and security-related sectors in Nigeria. Whereas, we have an alternative.”

After the adoption of the motion, the House asked the Nigerian Navy to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the events that led to the death of Onumaegbu and identify the culprits.

The lawmakers also asked the federal government to provide adequate support and compensation to the family of the deceased.