Insecurity: Immediately Convene National Security Council Meeting – PDP To Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to convene a National Security Council meeting to address the worrisome rise in the spate of insecurity across the country.

Making this call in a communique issued after the end of its 98th National Executive Council meeting, the party expressed concerns over the worrisome rise in terrorism and violence across the country.

Naija News reports that the PDP NEC alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress’s ill-implemented policies had worsened insecurity in the country.

“NEC express worries over the ill-implemented policies of the insensitive APC administration, leading to worsening insecurity, harrowing economic hardship, soaring unemployment rate, high cost of food and other necessities of live with pervading misery and despondency across the country.

“NEC expresses serious apprehensions over the spate of acts of terrorism and violence, including the escalated cases of mindless killing, mindless abduction of innocent Nigerians and marauding of communities in various parts of the country,” the communique partly read.

Calling on the President Tinubu-led government to converge a National Security Council Meeting, the communique added, “NEC, after due considerations, demands that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should urgently convene a special National Security Council Meeting to proffer holistic solution and measures to curb the disturbing insecurity.”