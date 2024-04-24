Suspected Herdsmen Kill Three Farmers In Fresh Attack In Benue

At least three farmers were tragically killed in a recent attack by suspected herdsmen in the rural farming communities of Entekpa and Idabi in Benue State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the innocent farmers were murdered in separate attacks that occurred over the weekend, which have deeply impacted the community and its environs.

The Chairman of the Otukpo Local Government, Alfred Omakwu, confirmed the devastating events to newsmen and explained that the attackers initially targeted Entekpa village, resulting in the death of one farmer.

They then moved on to Adoka’Icho in Idabi village, where two more farmers lost their lives to the violence.

Omakwu, on his way to the affected areas at the time of this update, expressed his sorrow over the unfolding crisis. He mentioned that Entekpa, which consists of nine villages, now stands deserted, allowing the assailants to move freely within the vicinity.

“In the course of the weekend, armed herdsmen mercilessly took the lives of three of our people. The initial attack occurred in Entekpa, resulting in the loss of one farmer. Subsequently, the assailants targeted Adako’Icho in Idabi village, claiming the lives of two more farmers diligently tending to their fields,” Omakwu told Channels Television on the phone.

The chairman stressed the critical importance of immediate action from federal and state officials to enhance security measures in the area and curb the escalating violence.

He stressed the seriousness of the situation, pointing out the significant number of people leaving their communities just as farmers should be getting ready for the upcoming planting season.

“These relentless attacks have plagued us since the onset of the season. We implore both the federal and state governments to expedite the deployment of security forces to quell these assaults,” Omakwu pleaded.

Naija News reports that the increasing number of attacks in Benue State, especially in rural regions, continues to be a major issue.

The recent assault is just one more incident in a long list of incidents that have plagued the state. Herdsmen attacks have become a persistent concern, causing distress to communities across various local government areas, including Otukpo, Apa, Agatu, Gwer West, Makurdi, Guma, Logo, Ukum, Kwande, and Gwer East.

The gravity of the situation was emphasized on March 7th, 2024, when the state government conducted a mass burial for eighteen victims of this violence, highlighting the urgent need for action.