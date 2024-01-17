Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 17th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 17th January 2024.

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will not rest until agents of darkness causing insecurity in the country are completely eliminated.

Tinubu spoke on Tuesday at the official unveiling of the book titled “Working with Buhari, Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”, which was written by Femi Adesina, the former spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President added that any unresolved challenges faced by President Buhari in his eight years, his administration will endeavour to resolve them.

President Tinubu stated that his administration will continue to work from where President Buhari stopped to make the country better, create a vibrant economy and secure the environment to bring more prosperity to the people.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended his ex-spokesperson, Femi Adesina, for writing a book about him and his time as the Nigerian leader between 2015 and 2023.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the launch of the book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023), Buhari commended Adesina for writing the book.

Another book titled “Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy (Volume 1-5)” was also launched alongside Adesina’s book.

The former President said his erstwhile spokesperson had prevented history from being distorted later in the future by documenting the records of events from the Horse’s mouth directly.

Buhari said human beings have short memories, and except events are documented as Adesina did, some people may attempt to distort or even obliterate recent history.

President Bola Tinubu has commended his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, for not interfering in the composition of his 48-man cabinet.

Tinubu said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of a book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’, authored by the immediate-past presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Tinubu thanked his predecessor for being a statesman and for handing over to him on May 29, 2023, upon the completion of double terms of eight years.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has summoned an emergency security meeting over the high level of killings and kidnappings in Abuja.

Naija News reports the meeting has in attendance heads of security formations in Abuja as well as Area Council Chairmen.

The Minister charged the chairmen to be alive to their duties and arrest the worrying situation.

Wike declared that things would be back under control and urged residents of Abuja to avoid panic.

Addressing the chairmen during the meeting, Wike expressed his displeasure at their constant travelling outside their areas of responsibility. The Minister stressed that the government can no longer fold its hands when residents are going through such challenging times.

The Minister said he, the Chairmen of the six area councils, and the security agencies would work together to ensure peace returns and residents can sleep in peace.

Former Vice President and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to reports of plans by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to privatize the recently rehabilitated Port Harcourt refinery.

Naija News had earlier reported that the NNPCL on Monday announced its intention to hand over the operation and maintenance of the Port Harcourt Refining Company to private entities.

The NNPCL, in a statement published on its website on Monday, detailed its search for reputable and credible operations and maintenance companies to take over the refinery’s management.

The selected company will be responsible for various aspects of refinery business processes, including production and operations planning, execution, health and safety management, environmental management, and overseeing minor projects.

However, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, Atiku suggested that it would have been better if the NNPCL had sold the refinery before it was rehabilitated.

Atiku, who had in the past made a case for privatizing the oil sector, tasked the NNPCL to explain to Nigerians the benefits that would be derived from privatizing the refinery.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Bola Tinubu’s Government.

The former president stated that some hard decisions will be made by the Tinubu government, calling on Nigerians to support the administration.

Buhari made this call during the presentation of a book titled, ‘Working with Buhari,’ written by the former Special Adviser to President Muhammdu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking further, Buhari apologised to people at the receiving end of some painful decisions made by his administration.

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has confirmed that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, did not be appear before it today, Tuesday as earlier scheduled.

Naija News reports the Minister was expected to appear before the CCB to answer questions over his link to New Planet Projects Limited and how the company allegedly got a N438 million consultancy contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The consultancy job is part of the ongoing probe of the suspicious N3 billion spending by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development under the watch of now-suspended Minister, Betta Edu.

The Bureau’s invitation is part of an investigation into potential breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by the Interior Minister.

However, the CCB said on Tuesday that the Minister had written and asked for the meeting to be rescheduled to another date because he is on an official assignment.

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that former President Muhammadu Buhari could no longer fulfil his earlier promise of seeking refuge in the Niger Republic.

Tinubu stated this at the unveiling of two books titled ‘Working with Buhari (2015 – 2023)’ and ‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy—2015–2023 (Vols. 1–5)’ in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that Buhari had previously stated his intention to depart for the Niger Republic if he couldn’t find sufficient rest in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, after his official handover as president.

However, President Tinubu countered, asserting that the border closure would hinder Buhari’s relocation to Niger.

The details of the meeting between the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, have emerged.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the heads of the two outfits met in Abuja on Monday at the Force Headquarters.

It has now emerged that during the meeting, IGP Egbetokun commended the EFCC Chairman on his sterling efforts in fighting economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption since he assumed office, pointing out that he is doing well in his job.

The Police boss also revealed that President Bola Tinubu has a lot of confidence in Olukoyede.

Earlier in his speech, Olukoyede applauded the Police for nurturing the EFCC from infancy and expressed delight with the existing synergy between the two Agencies.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, called for a vital meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads to tackle the growing nationwide insecurity apprehensions.

Naija News reports that criminals have been unlawfully entering residences and abducting occupants within the confines of their homes.

The situations causing heightened tension peaked when certain Abuja residents, including a 13-year-old secondary school student, lost their lives due to their inability to meet ransom payment deadlines.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) conveyed profound concern about the incidents and underscored the necessity for resolute measures.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.