What IGP Egbetokun Told EFCC Boss, Olukoyede During Their Meeting In Abuja

The details of the meeting between the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun and the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, have emerged.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the heads of the two outfits met in Abuja on Monday at the Force Headquarters.

It has now emerged that during the meeting, IGP Egbetokun commended the EFCC Chairman on his sterling efforts in fighting economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption since he assumed office, pointing out that he is doing well in his job.

The Police boss also revealed that President Bola Tinubu has a lot of confidence in Olukoyede.

Egbetokun said, “I warmly welcome you and congratulate you on your appointment. You are doing well and Mr. President has a lot of confidence in you.”

The IGP expressed delight with the works of the EFCC, describing the Commission “as a good child of the Police” and promised enhanced support for the Commission.

“We are proud to have the EFCC as our child. We will continue to support you”, he said.

Earlier in his speech, Olukoyede applauded the Police for nurturing the EFCC from infancy and expressed delight with the existing synergy between the two Agencies.

“We are proud of the nurturing we received from the Police and solicit more support, cooperation and collaboration given the specialized nature of our works,” he said.

He drew the attention of the IGP to the need for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Police and the EFCC to address issues of overlapping of operations.

“There is no need to dissipate energy investigating similar cases. We can come up with an MoU to properly address such issues,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He called for better mutual understanding, promising that the EFCC would continue to leverage on its relationship with the Police for enhanced collaboration with it.