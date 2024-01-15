Nigeria News
Insecurity: EFCC Chairman Meets IGP
Amid the rising kidnapping attacks in the country, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday received the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayode.
Announcing the development in a statement made available on his official X account, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, detailed that vital security issues and collaborative ideas on how to tackle crimes were discussed.
“IGP Plays Host to Chairman EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, in his office at Force Headquarters, Abuja today. Vital security issues and collaborative ideas were discussed to tackle crimes and criminality in all areas for the betterment of our their country, Nigeria. We will relate with all agencies and the general public to decimate criminal activities in this country,” Adejobi wrote.
Naija News reports that his comment comes amid the wanton security challenges currently bedevilling the nation.
Kidnapping: Don’t Wait For Free Rides, Board Buses At Designated Parks
Meanwhile, amid the rising spate of kidnapping in the country, Adejobi, on Monday advised Nigerians to stop waiting for free rides.
Adejobi, who gave this advice in a video posted on his official X account, advised citizens to patronize designated bus parks and registered vehicles.
Naija News reports that the police boss also warned e-hailing platform users to confirm that the vehicle they booked online is the one that has come to pick them up before agreeing to begin the ride.