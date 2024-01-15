Insecurity: EFCC Chairman Meets IGP

Amid the rising kidnapping attacks in the country, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday received the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukayode.

Announcing the development in a statement made available on his official X account, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, detailed that vital security issues and collaborative ideas on how to tackle crimes were discussed.

“IGP Plays Host to Chairman EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, in his office at Force Headquarters, Abuja today. Vital security issues and collaborative ideas were discussed to tackle crimes and criminality in all areas for the betterment of our their country, Nigeria. We will relate with all agencies and the general public to decimate criminal activities in this country,” Adejobi wrote.

Naija News reports that his comment comes amid the wanton security challenges currently bedevilling the nation.