Yahaya Bello: Kogi Court Summons EFCC Chairman Over Alleged Contempt

A High Court sitting in Lokoja has issued a summons for the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, to appear in court on May 13, 2024.

Naija News reports that the court demands that Olukoyede show cause why he should not be committed for contempt of court.

This judicial directive stems from an allegation that the EFCC, under Olukoyede’s leadership, disobeyed a specific court order issued on February 9, 2024.

The order had restrained the EFCC from conducting certain actions pending the determination of an ongoing legal motion.

Justice I.A. Jamil, presiding over Suit No: HCL/68M/2024 and Motion No: HCL/190M/2024, declared that the EFCC’s recent actions, specifically their attempt to arrest Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, constituted a direct violation of the court’s earlier directive.

The incident in question occurred on April 17, 2024, when EFCC operatives reportedly laid siege to Bello’s residence around 8 AM, aiming to detain him despite the standing court order.

This action prompted Bello to seek judicial intervention through his lawyer, M.S. Yusuf, who filed an ex-parte motion requesting the issuance of a Form 49 Notice against Olukoyede.

Justice Jamil, in his ruling on April 25, 2024, acknowledged the submissions and evidence presented by Bello’s counsel, leading to the decision to summon the EFCC Chairman to court.

The judge emphasized the importance of maintaining the authority and respect for judicial orders, noting, “The acts carried out by the Respondent in violation of the court’s order amount to acts of contempt.”

The court’s decision underscores the principle of “Audi Ultra Patem,” ensuring that all parties are given a fair opportunity to be heard before any judicial action is taken.

As part of the ruling, Justice Jamil also ordered that the Form 49 Notice be served on Olukoyede at the EFCC’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

This case is set to proceed on the adjourned date of May 13.

The EFCC Chairman will be expected to respond to the charges of contempt, marking a critical juncture in this high-profile legal confrontation between state authority and federal enforcement agency.