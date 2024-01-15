Kidnapping: Don’t Wait For Free Rides, Board Buses At Designated Parks – Police Tells Nigerians

Amid the rising spate of kidnapping in the country, the Nigeria Police Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has advised Nigerians to stop waiting for free rides.

Adejobi, who gave this advice in a video posted on his official X account, advised citizens to patronize designated bus parks and registered vehicles.

Naija News reports that the police boss also warned e-hailing platform users to confirm that the vehicle they booked online is the one that has come to pick them up before agreeing to begin the ride.

Adejobi, in the video said, “If you want to board any vehicle anywhere, make sure this vehicles are registered vehicles, these vehicles are actually marked for commercial purposes. All states and our communities have designated parks and garages, let us patronize these parks and garages, don’t wait for free rides, patronize those known certified commercial vehicles for movement and for commercial purposes.

“If you do most of these bolt or Uber whatever make sure you confirm the number on your application, the one you have booked for online is the real vehicle that have come to pick you, these are simple things we need to take note of so that we will not fall victims of these criminal elements.

“One chance is real and you can see we have been working hard to make sure we tackle this problem of one chance. Please patronize marked registered commercial vehicles and of course government approved parks and garages in the FCT and other cities across the country.”