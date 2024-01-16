Wike Summons Emergency Security Meeting Over Insecurity In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has summoned an emergency security meeting over the high level of killings and kidnappings in Abuja.

Naija News reports the meeting has in attendance heads of security formations in Abuja as well as Area Council Chairmen.

The Minister charged the chairmen to be alive to their duties and arrest the worrying situation.

Wike declared that things would be back under control and urged residents of Abuja to avoid panic.

“All of us are aware of the security situation in FCT, particularly in Bwari and some other areas that we have witnessed security challenges.

“Yes, I am aware that sometimes too, the press overblows what is happening, but all of us are concerned and we owe a duty to make sure that FCT is safe.

“We will do all we can, and we assure Nigerians who reside here that there is no need for panic. We are taking every step to make sure that the challenges are resolved,” he said.

Addressing the chairmen during the meeting, Wike expressed his displeasure at their constant travelling outside their areas of responsibility. The Minister stressed that the government can no longer fold its hands when residents are going through such challenging times.

Wike said, “This time around we will not be happy, where Area Council Chairmen will leave their responsibilities and travel out. We have gotten reports that Council Chairmen travel anytime and then, if anything happens, they will not call anybody’s name except the FCT Minister.

“Recently, NUT embarked on strike and it is not our fault but the Area Councils’. Primary schools are under the body of the Area Councils but again, it will look as if the Ministers are doing nothing but that is not our responsibility. However, we can’t fold our hands and we have invited them to this meeting to see how we can resolve the problem.

“So council chairmen should know that they must live up to their responsibilities. It is not everything that happens, they would say that it is the Ministers that have not taken steps.”

The Minister said he, the Chairmen of the six area councils, and the security agencies would work together to ensure peace returns and residents can sleep in peace.

“So, we will put our heads together to come up with solutions; we are not sleeping, the security agencies are not sleeping, we will provide every support that they require to allay the fears of the residents,” he said.