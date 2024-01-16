I’m Happy Buhari Didn’t Interfere In My Cabinet Formation – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has commended his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, for not interfering in the composition of his 48-man cabinet.

Tinubu said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of a book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’, authored by the immediate-past presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Tinubu thanked his predecessor for being a statesman and for handling over to him on May 29, 2023 upon the completion of double terms of eight years.

He said, “After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude in whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat’.

“We’ve partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria, thank you.

“Except when I call him (on the phone) to say, ‘Are you living, are you going to the farm?’, you don’t hear from him (Buhari) either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues. Thank you for being who you are.”

Buhari’s wife, Aisha; ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon; Senate President Godswill Akpabio, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, among several other dignitaries graced the book launch.