Buhari Can No Longer Escape To Niger Due To Border Closure – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has asserted that former President Muhammadu Buhari could no longer fulfil his earlier promise of seeking refuge in the Niger Republic.

Tinubu stated this at the unveiling of two books titled ‘Working with Buhari (2015 – 2023)’ and ‘Muhammadu Buhari: The Nigerian Legacy—2015–2023 (Vols. 1–5)’ in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that Buhari had previously stated his intention to depart for the Niger Republic if he couldn’t find sufficient rest in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, after his official handover as president.

However, President Tinubu countered, asserting that the border closure would hinder Buhari’s relocation to Niger.

Tinubu said, “When President Buhari was leaving office, he said he would retire to Daura, far away from Abuja, to enjoy his well-deserved retirement from public service.

“I remember he added that if his supporters and friends deny him of enough rest in Daura, he would run to the Republic of Niger. Well, as you all know, he can no longer escape to Niger Republic because of the border closure.

“I am, therefore, extremely happy to receive him here in Abuja. We are all here today to honour a great man, a patriot, a dedicated public servant who offered his best in the service of our country since he joined the army in 1962 at age 18.”

After the coup in Niger on July 26, 2023, Nigeria imposed sanctions on the military junta in the neighbouring country, including measures such as border closure.

These actions were taken as a means to pressure the regime into restoring democracy, but the junta did not succumb to the imposed sanctions.