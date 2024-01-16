IGP Summons Task Force, Tactical Squad Commanders Over Killings, Kidnappings

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, called for a vital meeting with the Force Management Team and Tactical Squads to tackle the growing nationwide insecurity apprehensions.

Naija News reports that criminals have been unlawfully entering residences and abducting occupants within the confines of their homes.

The situations causing heightened tension peaked when certain Abuja residents, including a 13-year-old secondary school student, lost their lives due to their inability to meet ransom payment deadlines.

In a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) conveyed profound concern about the incidents and underscored the necessity for resolute measures.

“The IGP expressed deep concern over the unfortunate events and emphasised the need for decisive action to curb such heinous crimes.

“During the meeting, which centred on a comprehensive review of current security challenges, strategic planning, and the deployment of tactical resources to tackle emerging threats, the IGP emphasised the need for a coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to address the evolving security landscape.

“Tactical squads were briefed and directed to intensify efforts on the deployment of proactive measures to prevent criminal activities and protect citizens.

“While reassuring Nigerians, especially residents of the Federal Capital Territory, of improved security, the IGP ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Department of Operations, to personally coordinate the upscaled security strategies emplaced to decimate kidnappers and other criminally minded individuals in the FCT and immediately restore normalcy.

“In addition to operational strategies, the IGP underscored the significance of community engagement and collaboration with relevant stakeholders to gather information, enhance trust, and foster a collective effort in combating criminal elements,” the statement read.