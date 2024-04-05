Police React To Rise In Phone Theft Cases In Lagos

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to the reported increase in cases of phone theft and ransom in Lagos State.

Recall that a Nigerian film director, Biodun Stephen, had raised the alarm in a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, where victims have to pay to retrieve their phones.

She called on the security agencies and the government to curb the menace in the country’s economic capital.

She said, “You can no longer work on the streets in certain areas in Lagos: Oshodi, Agege, Lagos Island, and some other environments to mention a few.

“You can’t pick a phone call on the road as you’re walking. This bunch of guys will gather around you and demand for your phone if they don’t even snatch it.

“When they snatch your phone, they will tell you brazenly to your face, ‘If you want to collect your phone, go back and bring money.”

Reacting to the viral video via his official X handle on Friday, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the Lagos State Government and state Police Command will investigate the issue.

The Force spokesman also stated that the police need to actually know what is happening in the areas mentioned.

He wrote, “This will be looked into. I have contacted the Lagos State Police Command and the government. We need to actually know what’s happening in that area.”