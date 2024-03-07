‘The Guys Are Talented, We Need To Work On Them, For Our Good’ – Nigerian Police Uncovers Illegal Gun Factory In Plateau (Photos)

An illegal gun factory was found in Jos, the capital of Plateau State, as announced by the Nigerian Police.

The force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this information via a series of tweets early on Thursday, mentioning that security operatives found a counterfeit AK-47 and several other locally made firearms at the location.

Adejobi stated that the force is prepared to cooperate with the site operators to ensure safety.

He said, “Some of the fabricating machines recovered at the gun factory in Jos. We recovered many well fabricated guns at the site. See how perfect the fabricated AK47 is. It’s unbelievable.

“All these pistols were locally fabricated in the factory in Jos. The guys are talented. We need to work on them, for our good.”

Here are pictures of the weapons:

Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven uncovered and raided a rifle fabrication facility in Pakachi village, Mangu Local Government Area of the North Central region, under Hakorin Damisa IV, in February.

The operation led to the arrest of one suspect, Plangji, and the recovery of various arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, Dane guns, pistols, and other equipment used for weapon manufacturing.

The Nigerian Army emphasized the significance of collaborative efforts between security agencies and local communities in combating illegal arms proliferation and criminal activities.