Breaking: Protests As Gunmen Kill 12 In Plateau Village

The community of Tilengpat Pushit in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State has once again fallen victim to a deadly attack by unidentified gunmen, resulting in the deaths of twelve individuals.

The incident, which occurred in the late hours of Thursday, adds to a growing list of violent attacks in the region.

The Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, Markus Argue, confirmed the tragic event to The PUNCH in Jos on Friday.

“Yes, it is true that our people have just been attacked again and killed for no reason,” Argue reported from the scene in Pushit.

He expressed his dismay over the targeted killing of women and children, stating, “What we don’t understand is why some people will just target women and children in their homes and just kill them for no reason.”

A community leader in Pushit, identified only as John, told newsmen that twelve bodies had been recovered from the site of the attack and nearby areas.

“So far, we have recovered twelve dead bodies of individuals who were brutally murdered during the attack,” John said. He added that the identities of the victims are being withheld until their families can be notified.

The Plateau State Police Command was not immediately available for comment; however, sources within the Command indicated that security forces had been deployed to the affected area.

Law enforcement has begun investigations to determine the motives behind these killings and to track down those responsible.

In response to the ongoing violence, women from the Bokkos Local Government Area have initiated protests.

According to local reports, these women marched to the Council headquarters to express their grievances over the repeated attacks, highlighting the community’s desperation for security and peace.