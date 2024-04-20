Plateau University Shut Down Over Deadly Attack

All academic activities have been suspended for 10 days at the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

Naija News reports that this comes following a deadly night attack and death of a 200-level Computer Science student of the institution on Friday around the university’s environment.

In a statement on Saturday, the Registrar of the institution, Yakubu Ayuba, said the decision to suspend academic activities aimed to improve the security situation in the university community.

Ayuba added that the institution’s management had also provided buses to convey students who may be stranded.

The statement read, “Following the sad incident that occurred in Plateau State University, Bokkos, and the surrounding communities on Friday, 19th April, 2024; and in view of the psychological effect of the unfortunate incident on students and staff of the university, the management has taken the painful decision to close the university for 10 days with effect from April 19, 2024.

“This decision is to allow the security situation to improve and to lessen the human risk on the university community. Accordingly, the ongoing first semester examinations are hereby suspended to resume on Thursday, 2nd May, 2024.

“Furthermore, Management has made available buses to convey students who may be stranded from the university to Barkin Ladi.”