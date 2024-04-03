Police Cease Torture Tactics, Opt For Professional Interviews With Suspects

Advertisement

The Nigeria Police Force announced that its officers will cease the practice of torturing suspects upon arrest and detention.

This statement was made by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

His statement follows the report of the arrest of several suspected killers of the Divisional Police Officer in Rivers State.

The Force spokesperson has stated that the police are now cognizant of the provisions outlined in the Anti-torture Act 2017 and are conducting interviews in a professional manner.

He stressed that the police do not resort to torture to extract essential information, pointing out that while it may require time to obtain information from suspects, they will eventually acquire it.

Adejobi said, “We don’t torture in the police again. That era has gone. We are actually carrying out what we call interview and interrogation sessions in a professional way to get them.

“We are conscious of the provisions Anti-torture Act of 2017. We don’t need to torture anybody. It may take us time to get information from them but we will surely get information from them.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has issued a strong caution against the practice of jungle justice in the country.

Naija News reports that the force gave this warning in a statement released on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.