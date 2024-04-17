Police Award Outstanding Officers, Honour Tunji Disu As CP Of The Year – [See Full List]

The commissioner of police in Rivers State, Tunji Disu, has been honoured as the CP of the year during the inaugural Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation.

Naija News reports that the awards ceremony was held on Monday at the congress hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Posthumous awards were also given to some families of deceased police officers at the event.

In attendance were Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Governor of Kano Abba Yusuf, Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, and heads of security agencies.

During the event, Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, announced that the federal government had designated the first week of April as police week, with the last day of the week being recognized as National Police Day.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, in our tradition of honouring the police force in the life of this great nation, we have approved the adoption of the first week of April as police week,” VP Shettima said at the event.

“Furthermore, the last day of the week, April 7th, is hereby declared National Police Day in Nigeria,” the number two citizen of Nigeria added.

Naija News reports that Disu was appointed Commissioner of Police for Rivers State in November 2023.

Throughout his term, the Rivers State police force successfully apprehended Gift Okpara, a suspected serial kidnapper commonly referred to as 2Baba.

It was reported that 2Baba was involved in the tragic killing of Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Full List Of Awards