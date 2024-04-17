Nigeria News
Police Award Outstanding Officers, Honour Tunji Disu As CP Of The Year – [See Full List]
The commissioner of police in Rivers State, Tunji Disu, has been honoured as the CP of the year during the inaugural Nigeria Police Awards and Commendation.
Naija News reports that the awards ceremony was held on Monday at the congress hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.
Posthumous awards were also given to some families of deceased police officers at the event.
In attendance were Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Governor of Kano Abba Yusuf, Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, and heads of security agencies.
During the event, Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, announced that the federal government had designated the first week of April as police week, with the last day of the week being recognized as National Police Day.
“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, in our tradition of honouring the police force in the life of this great nation, we have approved the adoption of the first week of April as police week,” VP Shettima said at the event.
“Furthermore, the last day of the week, April 7th, is hereby declared National Police Day in Nigeria,” the number two citizen of Nigeria added.
Naija News reports that Disu was appointed Commissioner of Police for Rivers State in November 2023.
Throughout his term, the Rivers State police force successfully apprehended Gift Okpara, a suspected serial kidnapper commonly referred to as 2Baba.
It was reported that 2Baba was involved in the tragic killing of Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Full List Of Awards
- Tunji Disu – Commissioner of Police of the Year
- Haruna Abdullahi (Kano) — Police Public Relations Officer of the Year
- Idris Ibrahim, Okoi Emmanuel Iferi, (Counter intelligence unit) — Award For Integrity
- Shaba Aliyu – Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Year
- Muhammad Musa – Area Commander of the Year
- Patrol Team From 40 PMF (Taraba Command) – Patrol Team of the Year
- Kasumu Rilwan Oluropo – Investigator of the Year
- Nnamdi Egbunike – Cyber Crime Buster of the Year
- Dere Olalekan (Ondo Command) – Police Medical Personnel of the Year
- Madaki Emmanuel – Police Legal Officer of the Year
- Muhammed Gumei – Community Policing Advocate of the Year
- Abbey Yetunde – Police Sportsman of the Year
- Alabi Kayode – Traffic Warden of the Year
- Odeyeyiwa Oladimeji – Crime Buster of the Year
- Onyia Everistus (SCID, Enugu command) – Detective of the Year
- Elaigwu Augustine — Award For Gallantry