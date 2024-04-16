FG Declares April 7 National Police Day

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, declared April 7 as National Police Day.

Vice President Shettima made the announcement during the inaugural awards and commendations event organized by the police force in Abuja.

Vice President Shettima, delivering a speech on behalf of President Tinubu titled “Courage Under Fire: A Bouquet for Our Police Force,” lauded the Nigerian police for their dedication amidst the country’s profound security challenges.

He attributed the resilience of the Nigerian people largely to the steadfast efforts of the police force.

During his speech, VP Shettima detailed the administration’s strong commitment to modernizing and professionalizing the Nigeria Police Force to align with national values and aspirations.

This commitment is showcased through substantial reforms, including training and capacity-building investments.

These initiatives are designed to equip officers with the skills and expertise needed to address modern policing challenges effectively.

Furthermore, the Vice President pledged continuous government support for enhancing police operations. This includes significant upgrades in equipment and technology to improve the force’s operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The establishment of National Police Day aims to recognize and celebrate the critical role and sacrifices of the police in maintaining security and enforcing the law throughout the nation.