Police Inspector ‘Kills Self’ In Maiduguri

A tragic incident unfolded in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, as a police inspector attached to the Gwange Divisional Police Command reportedly took his own life.

The incident has left the community in shock, with many at a loss as to why the officer, whose name has been withheld, would commit such an act.

The late inspector was last seen by community members three days ago, appearing healthy and showing no signs of distress, which has added to the confusion and speculation surrounding his sudden death.

Concerns were raised on Saturday morning when neighbours noticed that his door at Layin Bayan in the Wulari Jerusalem area was locked from the inside, and a strange odour was emanating from his residence.

Upon discovery, alarmed neighbours promptly alerted the authorities, leading to immediate action by the Borno Police Command. Officers from the metro division were quickly deployed to the scene to investigate the circumstances leading up to the inspector’s death.

The source who spoke to Daily Trust said, “It was early this morning that people in the compound observed a strange odor emanating from his apartment; his door was shut from behind.

“The men of police from Metro and Gwange Divisions, respectively, came to break the door, and his lifeless body was found on the floor of his bedroom. They are currently in the compound.”