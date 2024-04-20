Police Detain Yahaya Bello’s ADC, Security Details

The Nigeria Police Force has detained the female aide-de-camp (ADC) and several other police officers attached to the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, following suspicions of their involvement in aiding his escape from law enforcement.

The detentions occurred at the State Criminal Investigation Department in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, as confirmed by senior police sources to Punch.

This action was taken after the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, issued a directive on Thursday night for the immediate withdrawal of these officers from Bello, who is currently embroiled in legal challenges.

The former governor was supposed to be arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at his residence in Abuja on Wednesday but managed to evade capture.

The police sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, indicated that the ADC and the detained officers are under investigation for potentially abetting Bello’s escape, which has led to a significant uproar within security circles.

This incident marks a critical development in the ongoing case against Bello, who faces allegations of corruption during his tenure as governor.

One of the sources said, “The ADC and the other police details attached to Yahaya Bello have been arrested and detained.

“They were arrested on the order of the IG, on the suspicion that they aided and abetted the former governor’s escape from the EFCC on Wednesday.”

Another source said, “Yahaya Bello’s female ADC and other police officers attached to him were brought to the command this morning, and they’ve been detained for aiding and abetting (the governor’s escape).”

Egbetokun had, on Thursday night, ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to Bello.

The order reads, “CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34 X ORDER AND DIRECTIVES X FOLLOWING MESSAGE RECEIVED FROM NIGPOL.

“DOPS ABUJA X BEGINS X CB:4001/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.21/462 DTO:180955/04/2024 X ORDER AND DIRECTIVES X REF MYLET NO CB:3412/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.1/36 DATED 15/04/2024 X AND MY EARLIER LET NO CB:3412/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.1/30 DATED 24/01/2024 X Nigeria police have ordered the withdrawal of all men.

“Police attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, should acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please above for your information and strict compliance.”