Same-sex Marriage Is Prohibited In Nigeria – Police Warns

The Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has declared that same-sex marriage is illegal and prohibited in Nigeria according to Sections 214 to 217 of the Criminal Code.

Consequently, the Police headquarters has warned that those found engaging in such unlawful activities within the country would face the wrath of the law.

Recent trends on social media prompted the Nigeria Police Force to address the legal aspects regarding unnatural offences and same-sex marriage.

The statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, emphasized that same-sex marriage is strictly prohibited in Nigeria according to the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014.

He highlighted the legal aspects regarding unnatural offences and same-sex marriage under the Nigerian Criminal Code Act applicable in Southern states and Section 284 of the Nigerian Penal Code applicable in the Northern part of the country.

The statement reads: “It is imperative to note that same-sex marriage is strictly prohibited in Nigeria. The Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014 criminalizes the solemnization, operation and public display of same-sex marriages.

“Following recent trend on social media where some individuals, who identify as queer, were visibly encouraging and associating themselves with activities perceived to be unnatural in light of Nigerian laws, the Nigeria Police Force hereby wishes to enlighten the public on the legal aspects concerning unnatural offences and same-sex marriage within the country.

“By the Nigerian Criminal Code Act applicable in the Southern states, unnatural offences are prohibited under Sections 214 to 217.

“These sections specifically criminalize acts considered unnatural, such as having carnal knowledge of a person or permitting a person to have carnal knowledge of one against the order of nature or having carnal knowledge of an animal, and those found guilty may face legal consequences as outlined by the law.

"This is re-echoed by Section 284 of the Nigerian Penal Code applicable in the Northern part of the country.

“The Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014 criminalizes the solemnization, operation, and public display of same-sex marriages.

“We, therefore, emphasize the importance of understanding and adhering to these laws as any violation will be met with due legal processes.”