There Will Be Hard Decisions But Be Patient With Tinubu – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Bola Tinubu’s Government.

The former president stated that some hard decisions will be made by the Tinubu government, calling on Nigerians to support the administration.

Buhari made this call during the presentation of a book titled, ‘Working with Buhari,’ written by the former Special Adviser to President Muhammdu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Speaking further, Buhari apologised to people at the receiving end of some painful decisions made by his administration.

He said: “We kept a record of our stewardship, knowing that we will always be required to always to account for the trust entrusted to us. This account today is part of the accounting for our two terms in office and I told those who have laboured day and night to ensure that this history is recorded for now and the future.

“Government is a continuum; it is like a relay race. You run your course and hand over the baton to the next person. The present Bola Ahmed Tinubu has my support and confidence in the quest for us to have a country of our dreams where there is emancipation for our teeming population.”

The event drew dignitaries including, his successor, President Bola Tinubu; former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), former First Lady, Aisha Buhari; former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio among several others.