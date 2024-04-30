Fuel Subsidy Removal Has Failed, Review Your Policy – NNPP To Tinubu

The South West chapter of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal government to save Nigerians from the untold hardship of fuel scarcity.

The party stated this via a statement made available to Naija News.

According to the party’s Public Relations Officer, Kilamuwaye Badmus, many Nigerians are undergoing untold hardship due to the present situation in the country.

The party urged the president to urgently address the situation

The statement read, “Since the planned removal of the fuel subsidy has failed, the best thing for the APC-led administration is to carry out an urgent review of the policy.

“Nigerians have witnessed untold hardship in the past few days due to the scarcity of petroleum products in the country.

“Few filling stations selling fuel are doing so at cutthroat prices. If you are lucky enough to get commercial transportation, you should be ready to pay more than you already budgeted.

“This situation has shown that the said fuel subsidy removal by the Tinubu-led administration is a failure, a professional scam and there is a need for an urgent review of the policy.

“This hardship, coupled with the high cost of food items, has put ordinary Nigerians in a tight corner. The APC – led federal government must put on its thinking cap and save the masses from this hardship.”