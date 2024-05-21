Senate Confirms Appointment Of Two NCC Commissioners By President Tinubu

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of two executive commissioners for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as requested by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate confirmed the appointment of Rimini Haraya Makama as Executive Commissioner, stakeholders management and Sunday Abraham Oshadami as Executive Commissioner, technical services of the NCC.

The confirmation followed the consideration and approval of the recommendations of its committee on communications that screened the nominees which was presented during the plenary.

The report was presented by the chairman of the committee, Senator Aliyu Bilbis (Zamfara Central).

In his report, Bilbis said the two nominees met the relevant criteria for appointment and recommended that their nominations be approved.

The appointment of the nominees was thereafter put to a voice vote by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and approved by the lawmakers.

NCC Suspends Issuance Of Communications Licenses In Three Categories

In other news, the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has temporarily suspended new licence issuance to operators in three categories.

Naija News reports that the NCC made this known in a statement via its X handle, signed by the Director of the Public Affairs Department, Nigerian Communications Commission, Reuben Muoka.

The categories suspended include Mobile Virtual Network Operator Licence, Interconnect Exchange Licence and Value Added Service Aggregator Licence.

The NCC said the suspension is in accordance with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to grant and renew licenses and promote fair competition.

The commission noted that the temporary suspension is to enable a thorough review of several key areas of market saturation, competition level and current market dynamics.

However, it noted that the new directive does not affect pending applications, which would be considered based on merit.