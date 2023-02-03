President Muhammadu Buhari Meets APC Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News learnt the meeting is being held at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

After the arrival of some governors of the ruling party, the meeting started a few minutes past 10:00 am.

The governors in attendance at the meeting are, Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Imo State, Hope Uzodimma; Zamfara State, Bello Matawale; Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni; Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; Niger State, Sani Bello and Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

President Buhari’s meeting with the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) is coming days after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai alleged that some elements in the Aso Villa are working against the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

According to El-Rufai, the elements in the presidential villa don’t want the former governor of Lagos State to win the forthcoming presidential election.

He further stated that the ‘cabals’ are against Tinubu because their presidential aspirant did not clinch the ticket of the APC during presidential primaries.

El-Rufai noted that the so called elements are hiding under President Muhammadu Buhari’s name to carry out their action.