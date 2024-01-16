Alleged Fraud: ‘Why Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Did Not Appear Before CCB Today’

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has confirmed that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will not be appearing before it today as earlier scheduled.

Naija News reports the Minister was expected to appear before the CCB to answer questions over his link to New Planet Projects Limited and how the company allegedly got a N438 million consultancy contract from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The consultancy job is part of the ongoing probe of the suspicious N3 billion spending by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development under the watch of now-suspended Minister, Betta Edu.

The Bureau’s invitation is part of an investigation into potential breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by the Interior Minister.

However, the CCB said on Tuesday that the Minister had written and asked for the meeting to be rescheduled to another date because he is on an official assignment.

Tunji-Ojo had also earlier absolved himself of any wrongdoing in relation to the activities of New Planet Projects Limited as he claimed to have resigned as a director in the company since 2019 when he contested and won election to the House of Representatives.