CCB Invites Tinubu’s Minister, Tunji-Ojo Over Alleged N438 Million Contract Scam

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to address allegations linking his company to the N438 million contract scam in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

This development signifies a significant move in the Bureau’s investigation into potential breaches of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers by the Minister.

According to exclusive information obtained by Punch on Monday, a company reportedly associated with the Minister, New Planet Projects, is said to have benefited from the alleged contract irregularities within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The CCB has scheduled the Minister’s appearance for Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the CCB Headquarters located in the Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

The invitation, signed by CCB Director of Investigation and Monitoring, Gwimi S.P, on behalf of CCB Chairman Murtala Aliyu, cites the Bureau’s mandate and powers as outlined in the Third Schedule, Part 1, 3 (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The letter addressed to the Minister, read, “The Bureau is investigating a case of alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers in which your name featured prominently. Consequently, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows:

“Date: Tuesday, 16th January, 2024. Time: 1100hrs prompt. Venue: CCB Headquarters on 5th Floor, Annex III, Phase I, Federal Secretariat Complex, Abuja.

“This invitation is pursuant to the mandate and powers of the Bureau as enshrined in the Third Schedule, Part I, Paragraph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. Please be properly guided.”