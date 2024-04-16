Tinubu’s Minister, Tunji-Ojo Reveals Biggest Threat To Security In Nigeria

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has asserted that corruption and corrupt practices are major contributors to the insecurity issues in the country.

Naija News reports that the minister made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Aliyu, SAN, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Tunji-Ojo, whose visit was to establish a strong partnership between his ministry and the ICPC, called for a collective effort to combat corruption.

The Minister expressed his belief that collaborating with anti-corruption agencies would help strengthen the system and eliminate any loopholes within the administrative processes.

“We know the Ministry of Interior is responsible for enhancing internal security,, and, of course, corruption is one of the biggest threats to security in Nigeria.

“So, we don’t need to move too far before we get to the point of intersection, where our interests remain.

“We believe that in leveraging and collaborating with ICPC, we might just be saving our country from a lot of effort that is needed in righting the wrongs.

“We believe that all over the world the language is pro-activeness, the language is prevention, the language is no more detection or correction,” he said.

He emphasized the rapid pace at which the world is evolving, highlighting the necessity to acquire the language of the 22nd century as a result of the advancements made in the 20th and 21st centuries.

Tunji-Ojo said: “And, the language of the next generation, which we must learn as a country, is to build strong institutions.

“One believes that the strategic relationship between these two agencies can, of course, block many reports, prevent and, of course, deter even the imagination of ill-doings.

“If we do not do that, we will continue to run after the criminals. And, once we are running after the criminals, it becomes a game of fun to the criminals.”

He clarified that globally, criminals would be seeking out the state, rather than the state pursuing the criminals.