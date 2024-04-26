TETFUND Boss Speaks On Being Quizzed By ICPC

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has denied being arrested and detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It was earlier reported that Echono was invited by the anti-graft agency on Thursday over allegations of fraud.

Speaking with TheCable on Friday, the ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said the TETFUND boss is still in the agency’s custody and that the investigation is still ongoing.

He had said: “The Executive Secretary of TETFund is here with us. He has been invited for questioning. He is still in custody. He was invited yesterday.” Bakare said.

“He was invited on Thursday. He has not been released. He’s still with us. Investigation is still ongoing.”

In a chat with the news platform, Echono said he was in his office and had not been invited by the ICPC.

Echonoo said one of TETFund’s directors was briefly detained by the anti-graft agency and has been released.

“I wasn’t detained by the ICPC. I’m currently in my office. One of our directors was invited by the ICPC to tender documents. But the official has since been released,” he said.