Drama As ICPC Tenders Phones Containing Nudes In UNICAL Professor’s Trial

There was a mild drama at the Federal High Court in Abuja following the presentation of two mobile phones seized by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) containing nude videos and pictures.

Naija News reports that the phones, which were seized from an erstwhile Law Faculty Dean at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cyril Ndifon, were admitted in evidence on Monday.

Recall that the ICPC had investigated the professor’s alleged gross misconduct and arrested him on October 4.

It arraigned the senior lecturer on a four-count charge bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption, and abuse of office.

Ndifon was re-arraigned on January 25, alongside his lawyer associate as 1st and 2nd defendants, on an amended four-count charge bordering on “alleged sexual harassment” and “attempt to pervert the course of justice”.

Both defendants were later granted bail on February 9, pending their trial.

During court proceedings on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice James Omotosho, admitted in evidence two mobile devices belonging to Ndifon.

They include an Oppo phone and a Tecno Pova phone, both seized by ICPC investigators.