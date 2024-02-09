Breaking: Court Grants Suspended UNICAL Dean, Lawyer Bail

In a recent development at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, alongside his lawyer, Sunny Anyanwu, have been granted bail.

Both were arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on amended charges, including allegations of sexual harassment and attempts to pervert the course of justice.

The court’s decision to grant bail came amid the ongoing trial, where Prof. Ndifon faces four counts related to the grave accusations.

In securing his temporary release, Ndifon was required to post bail in the sum of N250 million, alongside two sureties.

Similarly, his lawyer, Anyanwu, was granted bail for N50 million, also with two sureties.

Ruling on their bail application on Friday, the trial judge, Justice James Omotoso, said, “Bail is granted to the first defendants in the sum of N250m with two sureties who own properties within FCT with a minimum valuation of N150m.

“The first defendant and his two sureties must submit their bank statements.

“The first defendants must submit his International passport to the court.

“The second defendant is granted bail in the sum of N50m with two sureties who will submit their bank statements.

“The defendants must file an undertaking not to interfere with the case, readiness to attend trial and not to cause delay.”

Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter till Monday for continuation of hearing.