Video: University Of Calabar Students Protest Drastic Tuition Fee Increase

Students from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have hit the streets in protest against a significant tuition fee hike of over 100 per cent.

The University of Calabar’s management convened a weekend meeting where the decision to raise tuition fees was deliberated and subsequently approved.

In a statement released by the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Effiong Eyo, and made available to the press on Monday, it was revealed that the decision to upwardly revise the tuition fees was reached during an emergency meeting of the University Senate held on Friday.

The announcement indicated that the implementation of the tuition fee increase will be effective for the 2022–2023 and 2023–2024 academic sessions.

According to the findings, the revised fees for non-science courses mandate freshmen, returning students, and final-year students to pay N111,000, N91,500, and N114,000, respectively. Additionally, they are required to contribute N36,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively, as third-party dues.

Similarly, students enrolled in science courses will face an increase to N155,000, N125,000, and N148,000 for freshmen, returning students, and final-year students. They are also obligated to pay N38,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively, as third-party dues.

In response to the fee hike, students at the institution took to the streets early on Monday, brandishing placards with various messages demanding the reversal of the decision.

Some of the inscriptions read, “Return to the old fees, bring back our old fees, we can’t afford the new fees, UNICAL SUG, wake up,” and others.

The protesting students marched around the school premises, escalating their demonstration to the main gate, resulting in traffic congestion along Etta-Agbor and Mary Slessor roads in Calabar Municipality LGA.

Prior to the increment, tuition fees for an average student, depending on the department, were N64,050 for freshers, N52,050 for final year, and N49,500 for returning students.

The management justified the hike by citing current economic challenges and the necessity to uphold the university’s academic standards.