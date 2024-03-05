Protesting Truck Drivers Ground Commercial Activities, Vehicular Movement In Edo

Members of the Truck Drivers Association in Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State grounded commercial activities and vehicular movement for hours on Monday as they blocked the Auchi-Jattu Junction of the Auchi-Okpella-Abuja Expressway.

Their decision to block the expressway was to register their displeasure with the delay in completion of the construction of the road by the Federal Government.

Reports state that the demonstrators used their vehicles to block the expressway, preventing free flow of traffic on the Okpella-Okene-Abuja highway.

Naija News reports that vehicles traveling from Benin and other South-South and South-East geopolitical zones to Abuja were reportedly stopped by the demonstration as well.

The purpose of the demonstration, which was organized by an organization operating under the name Concerned Citizens of Edo State, was to alert the federal government to the terrible condition of the roads.

There was traffic jam that extended from Auchi to the road’s Agbede axis as a result of the roadblocks.

A protester, identifying only as John, lamented the appalling conditions of the state’s federal highways, particularly the Okene-Auchi-Ekpoma-Benin Expressway, in an interview with reporters.

He said, “We are expressing our anger and frustration at the poor condition of the roads, which have made transportation difficult and dangerous for drivers and passengers.

“We hope that the Federal Government will come to our aid and fix the road so that life can become better for us.”

Chairman of the Etsako West Local Government, Marvelous Zibiri addressed the demonstrators and berated the Federal Government for its lack of commitment, political will to fix the road.

Zibiri said the deplorable state of the road had caused untold hardship to Nigerians and loss of economic prosperity.

He, however, pleaded with the protesters to remain calm and be law-abiding, and not to take actions that could lead to violence or the destruction of property.