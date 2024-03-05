Police Nab Suspected Notorious Cultist In Edo

A suspected cultist notorious for threatening residents of Edo state has been taken into custody by the Edo State Police Command.

The information was revealed in a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, in Benin on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Nwabuzor claimed that the culprit was apprehended by members of the Fugar Police Division while conducting a stop-and-search operation in the neighbourhood.

According to him, the 30-year-old suspect was nabbed while riding a Haojue motorcycle.

He claims that nine live bullets and a cut-to-size double-barrel gun were found on the suspect, and that the suspect has admitted to being a member of Black Axe.

According to Nwabuzor, the suspect said that he was carrying the pistol to Auchi, Edo, where he was meeting up with other members of his cult group.

He detailed that the suspect, the gun, and the ammunition would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He disclosed that the state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, applauded the Fugar divisional police officer and his teammates for their bravery and dedication to combating crime.

The commissioner further warned that hardship would not be an excuse for committing the crime.