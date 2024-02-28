Edo Deputy Gov, Philip Shaibu Storms PDP Headquarters, Demands Certificate Of Return (Photos)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has stormed the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to demand the Certificate of Return.

Naija News earlier reported that the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, had on Tuesday issued a certificate of return to Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the party’s governorship primary election in Edo State.

Ighodalo won the election backed by the NWC of the party, while Shaibu was announced the winner of another primary held on the same day.

Speaking after receiving the certificate of return, Ighodalo expressed delight to his supporters, party members, and the NWC.

The former Chairman of Sterling Bank also asked his challengers in the election to unite and support him in the interest of the party.

But in a chat with reporters on Wednesday in Abuja, the deputy governor said that today is the day set aside by the National Working Committee of rhe party to collect the certificate of return.

He said, “Today is the day set aside for the collection of certificate of return for the winner of the primary. I understand someone came yesterday and was given, well, the court will decide…”

See the photos below.