Philip Shaibu Emerges Edo PDP Guber Candidate In Parallel Primary Election (Video)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has emerged winner of the parallel primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Naija News gathered that Shaibu won the parallel primaries with over three hundred and one votes to defeat other aspirants.

Declaring Shaibu winner of the election, a PDP chiftain, Bartholomew Moses said, “During the counting of this primary election, Philip Shaibu has a score of 301 votes, and therefore, we hereby declare Philip Shaibu as the authentic elected candidate for this election in the PDP.”

However, another primary election backed by Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet to begin at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

In anticipation of the event, authorities have put stringent security protocols in place to ensure a smooth and secure process.

As of Thursday morning, restrictions were imposed on vehicular access to the stadium road, with the Edo State Traffic Management Authority conducting thorough inspections of vehicles seeking entrance.

This move is part of a broader strategy to maintain order and prevent unauthorized access during the critical electoral event.

Policemen have been strategically deployed along the road leading to the stadium, with additional personnel stationed at the entrance.

Their primary mandate is to vet individuals attempting to enter the venue, ensuring that only authorized persons with legitimate business related to the primary election are granted access.

The decision to ramp up security follows the unrest that marred the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election last Saturday.