Why Shaibu Is ‘Pausing’ Petition Against Chief Judge, Okungbowa – Counsel

Andrew Emwanta, the lawyer of the impeached Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has claimed that his client is being persuaded to drop his petition against the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

Emwanta made the disclosure while speaking to Punch on Monday.

The lawyer said that in view of the appeals coming from several quarters, Shaibu was weighing his options.

Naija News recalls that Shaibu, through Emwanta, had last week written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, requesting a complaint form to file a formal petition against the Chief Judge of Edo, Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

On the request of the Edo State House, the Chief Judge had set up a seven-man panel to probe alleged perjury and leaking of the government’s secrets against Shaibu.

The seven-man panel, headed by retired Justice S.A. Omonuwa, concluded the probe on Friday, April 5, and sent its report to the Assembly on Monday, April 8.

The Assembly, after considering the report of the probe, declared Shaibu guilty of the offence of leaking the state government’s secrets and subsequently impeached him.

Shaibu, however, described his removal as an illegality, vowing to challenge it through the instrumentality of the law.

Sharing an update on the matter, Emwanta said, “There has been no response by the CJN to Shaibu’s request for a formal complaint against the state Chief Judge, Andrew Okungbowa.

“But there are moves to stay further action, as appeals have come from certain quarters for further action not to be taken against the Edo CJ. That’s why we are not proceeding for now.”

When asked if he meant the former deputy governor was dropping his complaint due to the appeals, Emwanta said, “I didn’t say so. There are appeals for him to do so, I believe this clarification is sufficient.”