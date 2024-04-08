Video: ‘We’ll Fight This Injustice’ – Philip Shaibu Reacts As 38-Year-Old Replaces Him As Deputy Governor

Advertisement

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has described his impeachment by the State House of Assembly as illegal and injustice that should be fought against.

Naija News reported that the Edo State Assembly impeached Shaibu after adopting the report of the seven-man panel that investigated allegations of misconduct against him.

Recall the retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa-led panel had its inaugural sitting last Wednesday in Benin, the state capital.

The panel ended its sitting on Friday with Shaibu or his counsel failing to show up to defend the allegations of leaking government secrets levelled against him.

The panel had adjourned till Thursday for Shaibu to open his defence, and when he didn’t show up, he was given till Friday to come and defend the allegation against him, which he failed to do.

The Edo State House of Assembly, which is the petitioner in the case, had on Wednesday opened and closed its case, paving the way for Shaibu to defend the allegations levelled against him.

In a video shared via X, Shaibu denounced the impeachment in strong terms, stating it was not just an attack on his person but the democratic principle.

According to him, the Assembly’s action is a dangerous attempt at dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of democracy.

He also stated that the impeachment was motivated by his ambition to contest the state Governorship election and called on well-meaning Nigerians to unite and fight the injustices thrown at him.