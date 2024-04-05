Philip Shaibu Absent As Impeachment Panel Ends Sitting

Advertisement

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, failed to appear before the panel that probed allegations of perjury and leaking of the government’s secrets against him.

Naija News reports that the retired Justice S. A. Omonuwa-led panel had its inaugural sitting on Wednesday in Benin, the state capital.

The panel ended its sitting on Friday with Shaibu or his counsel failing to show up to defend the allegations levelled against him.

The panel had adjourned till Thursday for Shaibu to open his defence, and when he didn’t show up, he was given till Friday to come and defend the allegation against him, which he failed to do.

The Edo State House of Assembly, which is the petitioner in the case, had on Wednesday opened and closed its case, paving the way for Shaibu to defend the allegations levelled against him.

Shaibu’s counsel, Oladoyin Awoyale, attended the inaugural sitting but excused himself in the middle of the hearing after the panel refused his prayer to suspend the proceedings pending the outcome of a suit filed in Abuja by Shaibu challenging the impeachment move against him.

Omonuwa upheld the opposition to the suspension prayer by the Assembly, represented by its Deputy Clerk, Joe Ohiafi.

After Awoyale excused himself, Ohiafi went on to state the Assembly’s case against Shaibu.

In his submission, the Deputy Clerk told the panel that Shaibu leaked the state government’s secrets in the affidavit he filed in support of his suit in Abuja.

He said Shaibu tendered documents relating to the State Executive Council’s meeting.

According to Ohiafi, Shaibu violated the Oath of Secrecy he took and acted contrary to the provisions of Schedule 7 of the 1999 Constitution.

At Friday’s sitting, the assembly was represented by its Legal Officer, N.U. Ibrahim, who appeared with two others.

Ruling on the development, the chairman of the panel said, “The panel adjourned sitting for the last time till today (Friday) to allow the respondent to defend himself.

“The panel shall retire to go and write its report as required by the constitution.”