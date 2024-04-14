Edo Guber: Shaibu And Oshiomhole Will Join Forces To Support APC – Okoye

Advertisement

The convener of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, has said the impeachment of Philip Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo state would affect the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chances in the 2024 gubernatorial poll.

Okoye claimed that those who are not happy with Shaibu’s impeachment would show their displeasure by voting for the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and his running mate, Hon Dennis Idahosa.

Okoye shared his thoughts during an interview with Legit.

The APC chieftain said he believes Shaibu will openly or secretly support the APC in the forthcoming election.

The politician explained that both the impeached deputy governor and former governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole will align and work together for the emergence of the APC and Okpebholo.

He said, “The Impeachment is a big minus for PDP in Edo and a plus for us in the APC.

“Philip Shaibu is a product of APC and the way he was impeached did not augur well for a section of Edo People, and I believe he will openly or secretly support the candidate of APC. And we all know that Philip is a very strong man in Edo politics and brother to Oshiomhole so events of the next few weeks will indicate both Philip and Oshiomhole are aligning once again to support the APC Candidate Monday Okpebholo.

“It will be interesting times in Edo State and I strongly believe that APC will emerge victorious come September 2024.

“The people of Edo state are yearning for change from the current style of administration by Obaseki and the Okpebholo-Idahosa ticket presents a new paradigm shift from the current practice. It Is a new hope for the good people of Edo State who I know will turn out in mass to vote for them come this September 2024 guber election”