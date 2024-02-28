Edo Guber Primary: PDP Issues Certificate Of Return To Ighodalo

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a Certificate of Return to the winner of the party’s governorship primary election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo.

The PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, presented the certificate of return to Ighodalo on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Naija News recalls that Ighodalo was declared the winner of the election held last Thursday, which was conducted by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

Speaking at the event, Damagum said Ighodalo is the only candidate the party recognises for the Edo gubernatorial election.

The PDP acting chairman said the Edo governorship election is an easy ride for the party with the development strides made by the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Damagum also called for the uniting of the party and urged Ighodalo to bring all stakeholders together to ensure victory in the November 21 election.

He said: “The PDP is one, and we organised and recognised only one primary in Edo which produced Dr Asue Ighodalo.

“Edo is an easy ride for us. We will emerge victorious. What we should be focused on now is uniting our party and bringing all stakeholders together to ensure we retain our seat at Osadebey Avenue.

“I wish to use the opportunity to congratulate our party’s gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, and wish you success as you go around the state during your campaign.

“There are rules and guidelines in line with our party’s constitution. We set up an electoral committee led by the governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal as chairman, and the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwhori as the committee’s co-chairman.

“They held the primary in a transparent, fair, and credible process which was live on several television stations. To the glory of God that primary election produced Dr. Asue Ighodalo as our party’s candidate.”

Speaking after receiving the certificate of return, Ighodalo expressed delight to his supporters, party members, and the NWC.

He said: “I am extremely proud to be a member of this party. I am grateful for the fairness and transparency of the national leadership of the party. I salute the national working committee (NWC) for the transparent and fair manner in which it conducted the primary election in Edo,” he said.

“The MKO Abiola election of 1993 was the closest to what we recorded at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Thursday, February 22.

“To youths, it’s our time. By the grace of God and the will of the people of Edo State, we will run a government upheld by youths and with youths. Together, we will turn Edo into a state that everyone will be proud of.

“I will show leadership and direction. Our youths have promised that they won’t fail. We will show the rest of the world what we can achieve together as a people. We can become a first-world sovereign in Africa. I have seen the path and together, with your support and collaboration, we will achieve this.”

The Edo PDP governorship candidate also asked his challengers in the election to unite and support him in the interest of the party.

He added: “The contest is over. Let’s come together as one. We need to work together as one team.

“We must unite to retain our seat at Osadebey Avenue and drive the progress of our state. I promise that this ticket is for all of us. I will take your advice; we will work together in the interest of our people.”