Edo Primaries: PDP Moves To Pacify Shaibu, Igbinedion, Others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has started the process to pacify aggrieved aspirants in last week’s party primary for the Edo State governorship election.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

Naija News reports that the aspirants had petitioned the PDP NWC before the primary to complain about the congress that produced the delegates for the primary election.

The aspirants include the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Anselm Ojezua, Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Hafia Hadizat Umoru, Omosede Igbinedion, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, and Arthur Esene.

Ologunagba stated that the PDP did not have any parallel primary elections, which produced Shaibu as the party’s flagbearer.

He asserted that the winner of last Thursday’s primary election, Asue Ighodalo, is the party’s standard bearer and would be issued the certificate of return today.

Ologungba described Shaibu as a “party man” who meant well for Edo State and he hoped that he would work to ensure the PDP approached the election as a united front to ensure continuity of good governance for the state.

He said, “Elections are emotive, and people can feel rather one way or the other, but the process must be followed.

“For us, we know we have gotten to the next stage of getting our party members together… When there are complaints, as there are now, the internal mechanism will kick in.”