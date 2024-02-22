PDP Confirms Asue Ighodalo As Its Flagbearer For The 2024 Edo State Governorship Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Asue Ighodalo as the winner of the party’s governorship primaries for Edo State.

The PDP said Ighodalo scored a total of 577 votes out of the 584 available votes to defeat other candidates at the primaries held on Thursday, 22nd February.

The party, in a statement via its official X account platform, confirmed that Ighodalo was declared the winner by the Chief Returning Officer of the election and Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal.

The party wrote: “@Aighodalo, has emerged as the winner and flag bearer of the @OfficialPDPNig for the September 21, 2024 Guber election in Edo State. He was declared winner of the primary election in Benin City, Edo State by the Chief Returning Officer of the election and Governor of Zamfara State, H.E.@daudalawal_.

“@Aighodalo scored a total of 577 votes out of the 584 votes scored in the election.”

The primary that produced Ighodalo was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium lawn tennis court.

However, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, emerged winner of the parallel primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State.

Naija News gathered that Shaibu won the parallel primaries with over three hundred and one votes to defeat other aspirants.

Declaring Shaibu winner of the election, a PDP chieftain, Bartholomew Moses, said, “During the counting of this primary election, Philip Shaibu has a score of 301 votes, and therefore, we hereby declare Philip Shaibu as the authentic elected candidate for this election in the PDP.”