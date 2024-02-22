Obaseki’s Anointed Aspirant, Asue Ighodalo Wins PDP Parallel Edo Guber Primary

The anointed aspirant of Governor Godwin Obaseki, Asue Ighodalo has emerged winner of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parallel Governorship Primaries.

Naija News reports that Ighodalo, former Chairman of Sterling Bank, emerged victorious with 577 votes.

Recall that the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, had emerged winner in another gubernatorial primary held earlier on Thursday.

The primary that produced Ighodalo was monitored by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at the Samuel Ogbomudia Stadium lawn tennis court.

The Chairman of the Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee and Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal declared the financial and legal expert as the winner of the exercise.

Two aspirants, Barr. Omosede Igbinedion and Rt. Hon. Ogbeide Ihama withdrew from the contest before voting by the delegates started.

The scores are announced after counting by the Electoral Committee are as follows:

Anslem Ojezua 0

Felix Akhabue 0

Philip Shuabu. 1

Amb. Martins. 0

Barr. Esene. 0

Asue. Ighodalo 577

Omosede. Withdrew

Ogbeide Ihama. Withdrew

Void votes. 6