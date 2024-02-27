NLC Hardship Protest: Provide Adequate Security For Protesters – Falana Tells IGP

Lawyer and human rights advocate Femi Falana has urged police to provide demonstrators that will be protesting against the increasing hardship with sufficient security.

Falana warned the Nigeria Police Force not to repress the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) or anybody else demonstrating against the dire circumstances facing the nation.

His warning comes as the police on Monday announced that it had placed its officials across the country on red alert ahead of the planned protest of the Nigerian Labour Congress scheduled to take place between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Naija News recalls that after the federal government’s 14-day deadline to address the nation’s economic difficulties expired on February 16, NLC announced on February 16 that a nationwide protest would take place on February 27 and 28.

However, Falana argued in a statement that the demonstrators had the right to protection while holding their rallies in accordance with Section 83(4) of the Police Act.

The statement by Falana read, “In view of the threat of some police officers to clamp down on members of the Nigeria Labour Congress who have resolved to protest against hardship in the country from February 27 to 28, 2024, it is pertinent to point out that protesters are entitled to police protection. Specifically, Section 83(4) of the Police Establishment Act 2020 provides as follows:

“Where a person or organisation notifies the police of his or its intention to hold a public meeting, rally or procession on a public highway or such meetings in a place where the public has access to, the police officer responsible for the area where the meeting, rally or procession will take place shall mobilise personnel to provide security to provide security cover for the meeting, rally or the procession. We are compelled to call on the Inspector-General of Police to ensure that the protesters are given adequate security by the various police commands in the country.”