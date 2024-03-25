E-hailing Drivers Threaten Protest Over Lagos, Uber Dispute

E-hailing drivers in Lagos, operating under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, are on the brink of staging a protest against the impasse involving a data-sharing agreement between the Lagos State government and Uber Technologies System Nigeria Limited.

According to Punch, the drivers are responding to recent actions by the state’s Ministry of Transportation (MOT), which has reportedly begun impounding the vehicles of Uber app users, citing non-compliance with the agreement.

Naija News reports that the state government has mandated Uber integrate its application programme interface (API) to facilitate real-time data sharing during active trips for government monitoring and accountability purposes.

Despite Uber’s assertion of data sharing through a secure and automated platform, the specifics of real-time data provision remain unclear.

A spokesperson for the drivers’ union, Jossy Adaraniwon, detailed the MOT enforcement team’s strategy of placing bait requests on the app to trap and seize vehicles upon the drivers’ arrival.

The union issued an expiring ultimatum on Monday, warning of a potential protest at the governor’s office should the government continue to impound its members’ vehicles.

Adaraniwon expressed bewilderment at the government’s claim that Uber is operating without a traceable office despite the company’s collection of taxes and operating licenses.

He criticized the government’s approach as “barbaric” and inconsistent with proper law enforcement practices.

The union has called for an immediate cessation of vehicle seizures and has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene by directing the MOT to halt its actions, emphasizing the negative image this casts on his administration.

In response, Lagos State Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotosho suggested that the drivers direct their grievances towards Uber instead of protesting against the government.

He empathized with the affected drivers but emphasized the importance of compliance with government directives aimed at ensuring the safety and security of Lagosians and visitors.

Omotosho questioned what Uber might be concealing and reiterated the government’s stance on regulatory adherence for the greater good.

He said, “Instead of protesting against the regulatory authorities, I think what they should do is to protest against Uber.

“We should all consider what they are doing and see whether they want to jeopardise the safety of Lagosians or visitors.

“I sympathise with drivers whose vehicles have been seized, that should not have happened.

“What is Uber hiding? If the state government gives a directive, everybody must follow. The government is doing this in the interest of Lagosians, in the interest of visitors as well as safety and security.”